Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:25 AM

939 GINNIE WAY

939 Ginnie Street · No Longer Available
Location

939 Ginnie Street, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Move-In Special! Don't miss out on this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a wonderful neighborhood. Enjoy the front porch with water view. Gorgeous kitchen with dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic flooring on the first floor and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. Loft area/Large bonus room and three bedrooms are upstairs along with the laundry room. Spacious master bedroom with large vanity and walk in shower. Washer and dryer is included. Rear entry two car garage. Community pool and clubhouse...close to shopping, dining, trails and park.. Call today and make this your HOME SWEET HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 GINNIE WAY have any available units?
939 GINNIE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 939 GINNIE WAY have?
Some of 939 GINNIE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 GINNIE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
939 GINNIE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 GINNIE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 939 GINNIE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 939 GINNIE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 939 GINNIE WAY offers parking.
Does 939 GINNIE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 GINNIE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 GINNIE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 939 GINNIE WAY has a pool.
Does 939 GINNIE WAY have accessible units?
No, 939 GINNIE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 939 GINNIE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 GINNIE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 939 GINNIE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 GINNIE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

