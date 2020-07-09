834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD

Amenities

Winter Springs Rental Home located in the Gated Community of ParkStone. This award-winning community offers a Community Pool, Volleyball, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, and a Fishing Dock. Minutes from the 417, Winter Springs Town Center and Central Winds Park. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home features a Formal Living room and Dining room, Kitchen/Family Combo, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Car Garage, Walk-in Closet, Inside Utility Room, Covered/Screened Lanai, Ceiling Fans, Ceramic Tile and Wood Laminate Throughout. Eat-in Kitchen offers an Island and Closet Pantry. Master Suite has an attached room that could be used as an Office, Nursery, or Sitting Room, as well as a Walk-in Closet, Double Sinks, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Appliances included: Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!