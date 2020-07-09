All apartments in Winter Springs
834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD
834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD

834 Seneca Meadows Road · No Longer Available
Location

834 Seneca Meadows Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Parkst

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Winter Springs Rental Home located in the Gated Community of ParkStone. This award-winning community offers a Community Pool, Volleyball, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, and a Fishing Dock. Minutes from the 417, Winter Springs Town Center and Central Winds Park. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home features a Formal Living room and Dining room, Kitchen/Family Combo, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Car Garage, Walk-in Closet, Inside Utility Room, Covered/Screened Lanai, Ceiling Fans, Ceramic Tile and Wood Laminate Throughout. Eat-in Kitchen offers an Island and Closet Pantry. Master Suite has an attached room that could be used as an Office, Nursery, or Sitting Room, as well as a Walk-in Closet, Double Sinks, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Appliances included: Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD have any available units?
834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD have?
Some of 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD offers parking.
Does 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD has a pool.
Does 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
