Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Cozy 3 bedrooms 2 bath's single family home located in Winter Springs! Great location view of the community pool and play area. Enjoy the attached 2 car garage. The community park is out your back door to enjoy swimming, tennis and tot lot. This has one of the few homes that has a full two car garage.