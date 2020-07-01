All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 705 S Gretna Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
705 S Gretna Ct
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

705 S Gretna Ct

705 Gretna Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

705 Gretna Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
705 S Gretna Ct Available 12/01/19 Exceptional renovated home in The Highlands! - Exceptional renovated home in The Highlands! Plumbing, Electrical, Roof, Flooring, Windows, Insulation all updated. Corner lot well manicured. 42 Fiberglass entry door greets you through a home with an open floor plan, custom crown molding, & fresh paint throughout. Kitchen is open with granite counters, loads of counter space & Maple cabinets and a HUGE breakfast bar for addt'l seating. Brand new state of the art appliances. New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hand Scraped Mahogany Flooring in the Family Room & Tile in the Wet areas. Split planned home with a 4th Bedroom that could easily be an office! Custom Built-in unit in Master for extra storage with a sitting area that overlooks the serene backyard. California style walk in closets. 250 amp breaker electric panel, Gas Water Heater, Heat, Dryer & Foam Insulation blown in the attic with very low energy bills. Fenced yard, Screen Patio, Epoxy garage floor & Upgraded insulated roll up door. So many beautiful details in this home you must see it to appreciate. Community offers pool and tennis courts and an exclusive access to e beautiful trail surrounded by nature.

(RLNE5277051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 S Gretna Ct have any available units?
705 S Gretna Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 705 S Gretna Ct have?
Some of 705 S Gretna Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 S Gretna Ct currently offering any rent specials?
705 S Gretna Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 S Gretna Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 S Gretna Ct is pet friendly.
Does 705 S Gretna Ct offer parking?
Yes, 705 S Gretna Ct offers parking.
Does 705 S Gretna Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 S Gretna Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 S Gretna Ct have a pool?
Yes, 705 S Gretna Ct has a pool.
Does 705 S Gretna Ct have accessible units?
No, 705 S Gretna Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 705 S Gretna Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 S Gretna Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 S Gretna Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 S Gretna Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College