Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

705 S Gretna Ct Available 12/01/19 Exceptional renovated home in The Highlands! - Exceptional renovated home in The Highlands! Plumbing, Electrical, Roof, Flooring, Windows, Insulation all updated. Corner lot well manicured. 42 Fiberglass entry door greets you through a home with an open floor plan, custom crown molding, & fresh paint throughout. Kitchen is open with granite counters, loads of counter space & Maple cabinets and a HUGE breakfast bar for addt'l seating. Brand new state of the art appliances. New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hand Scraped Mahogany Flooring in the Family Room & Tile in the Wet areas. Split planned home with a 4th Bedroom that could easily be an office! Custom Built-in unit in Master for extra storage with a sitting area that overlooks the serene backyard. California style walk in closets. 250 amp breaker electric panel, Gas Water Heater, Heat, Dryer & Foam Insulation blown in the attic with very low energy bills. Fenced yard, Screen Patio, Epoxy garage floor & Upgraded insulated roll up door. So many beautiful details in this home you must see it to appreciate. Community offers pool and tennis courts and an exclusive access to e beautiful trail surrounded by nature.



(RLNE5277051)