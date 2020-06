Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 and half bath in the desirable Highland community. off state road 434 close to highways, restaurants and Malls. townhouse style. bedrooms on the second floor with all new Laminate flooring. Living area on the bottom floor with Tile flooring. Seminole county public schools. Call your realtor for showing today. Available 07/27/2020