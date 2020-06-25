All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 629 Blenheim Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
629 Blenheim Loop
Last updated May 6 2019 at 8:04 PM

629 Blenheim Loop

629 Blenheim Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

629 Blenheim Loop, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Parkst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come take a look at this "Move in Ready" updated home within the sought after gated community of Parkstone! After a long week of work, invite the neighbors over for a BBQ in your oversized back yard. Your updated kitchen will bring out the gourmet cook in you with plenty of granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful backsplash, custom cabinets and a center island. After lunch take the youngsters down to the community pool to cool off or to the neighborhood dock to try your hand at fishing on Lake Jessup. As the afternoon thunderstorms start to roll in, bring the party inside to the large screened in back patio or even into the spacious family room with high ceilings and lovely tiled wood floors. This lovely home provides newly installed tiled wood floors throughout the house, beautiful plantation shutters, and two updated bathrooms with granite counter tops and new cabinets. This home is also conveniently located right down the street from many base ball and soccer fields at Central Winds Park , the seminole county trail system and great eateries and bars at Winter Springs Town Center. This lovely home won't last long so don't hesitate.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS HERITAGE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Blenheim Loop have any available units?
629 Blenheim Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 629 Blenheim Loop have?
Some of 629 Blenheim Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Blenheim Loop currently offering any rent specials?
629 Blenheim Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Blenheim Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Blenheim Loop is pet friendly.
Does 629 Blenheim Loop offer parking?
No, 629 Blenheim Loop does not offer parking.
Does 629 Blenheim Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Blenheim Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Blenheim Loop have a pool?
Yes, 629 Blenheim Loop has a pool.
Does 629 Blenheim Loop have accessible units?
No, 629 Blenheim Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Blenheim Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Blenheim Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Blenheim Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Blenheim Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College