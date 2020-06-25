629 Blenheim Loop

Amenities

Come take a look at this "Move in Ready" updated home within the sought after gated community of Parkstone! After a long week of work, invite the neighbors over for a BBQ in your oversized back yard. Your updated kitchen will bring out the gourmet cook in you with plenty of granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful backsplash, custom cabinets and a center island. After lunch take the youngsters down to the community pool to cool off or to the neighborhood dock to try your hand at fishing on Lake Jessup. As the afternoon thunderstorms start to roll in, bring the party inside to the large screened in back patio or even into the spacious family room with high ceilings and lovely tiled wood floors. This lovely home provides newly installed tiled wood floors throughout the house, beautiful plantation shutters, and two updated bathrooms with granite counter tops and new cabinets. This home is also conveniently located right down the street from many base ball and soccer fields at Central Winds Park , the seminole county trail system and great eateries and bars at Winter Springs Town Center. This lovely home won't last long so don't hesitate.



