Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
615 ANHINGA ROAD
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

615 ANHINGA ROAD

615 Anhinga Road · No Longer Available
Location

615 Anhinga Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Completely renovated lake view home in the sought after Greenspointe community. Renovated in 2019 this home has modern bathrooms, six panel interior doors, granite countertops, recessed lighting throughout, new vanities, and plumbing fixtures. Beautiful kitchen cabinets, Quartz stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances with a convection oven, new hardware in exterior doors, 20 x 20 travertine Porcelain tiles in all main areas, 5 and quarter inch baseboards, new carpet in all bedrooms, upgraded light switches. Newer A/C, newer water heater, and re-plumbed. Too many features to list, come see this home now and the gorgeous lake view of this 3 bed and 2 bath home. Brand new mosquito repellant system installed so you can enjoy the outdoors year round. Wonderful community with clubhouse, tennis courts, playgrounds, and pool. Also don't forget about the amazing Seminole County School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 ANHINGA ROAD have any available units?
615 ANHINGA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 615 ANHINGA ROAD have?
Some of 615 ANHINGA ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 ANHINGA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
615 ANHINGA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 ANHINGA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 615 ANHINGA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 615 ANHINGA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 615 ANHINGA ROAD offers parking.
Does 615 ANHINGA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 ANHINGA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 ANHINGA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 615 ANHINGA ROAD has a pool.
Does 615 ANHINGA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 615 ANHINGA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 615 ANHINGA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 ANHINGA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 ANHINGA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 615 ANHINGA ROAD has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
