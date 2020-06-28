615 ANHINGA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Completely renovated lake view home in the sought after Greenspointe community. Renovated in 2019 this home has modern bathrooms, six panel interior doors, granite countertops, recessed lighting throughout, new vanities, and plumbing fixtures. Beautiful kitchen cabinets, Quartz stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances with a convection oven, new hardware in exterior doors, 20 x 20 travertine Porcelain tiles in all main areas, 5 and quarter inch baseboards, new carpet in all bedrooms, upgraded light switches. Newer A/C, newer water heater, and re-plumbed. Too many features to list, come see this home now and the gorgeous lake view of this 3 bed and 2 bath home. Brand new mosquito repellant system installed so you can enjoy the outdoors year round. Wonderful community with clubhouse, tennis courts, playgrounds, and pool. Also don't forget about the amazing Seminole County School!