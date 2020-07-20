606 Timberwilde Ct.

Amenities

Winter Springs Pool Home - Located in Winding Hollow, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home features 2374 sq ft of living space, Has living room, dining room and family room, family room is open to kitchen which also has a nook area. Kitchen and bathroom countertops have been redone . Kitchen has a new stove top . Large laundry room with washer/dryer. Screened in patio and pool, 2 car garage but also has extra room. Over sized 2 car garage. Pool and Lawn services are included in the rent. Exterior of home recently painted. Contact Donna to make an appt. to see this home 407-719-5532



No Cats Allowed



