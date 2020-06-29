576 CRUZ BAY CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rental Townhome located in the Gated Community of The Landings at Parkstone! Conveniently located minutes from the 417, Winter Springs Town Center, Central Winds Park, Great Shopping and Dining. This 1 story, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome features Ceiling Fans, 2 Car Garage, Breakfast Bar, Eat-in Kitchen, Walk-in Closets, Community Pool, and is a Corner Unit. Master Suite offers Double Sinks, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Appliances included are: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, and Washer. Grounds Maintenance included! GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!! Home is clean and move in ready.