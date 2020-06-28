505 BUCKHORN DRIVE

Amenities

3br 2.5ba home in WINTER SPRINGS VILLAGE!!! In this OPEN FLOOR PLAN downstairs, you'll find the kitchen open to the living room/dining room, wood look tile floors, GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (including a NEW REFRIGERATOR to be delivered by the end of February). Half bath downstairs with wood pallet wall adds a touch of charm to the space. Designer light fixtures downstairs complete the look. ALL BEDROOMS are upstairs. Master bedroom is large enough to hold your king size bedroom set, and the master bath features double sinks, GARDEN TUB, separate shower, and leads to the HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. Loft area/flex space off the master. Screened in upper floor porch can be accessed from the loft area as well as the master bedroom. Washer and dryer included "as-is", and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Owner will consider one dog under 18lbs (no aggressive breeds), with increase in deposit. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Community amenities boast a resort-style community pool with grilling area and playground. Convenient location just behind the Winter Springs Town Center and zoned for sought after SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS! Put this one on the must see list...