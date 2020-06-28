All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

505 BUCKHORN DRIVE

505 Buckhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 Buckhorn Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
3br 2.5ba home in WINTER SPRINGS VILLAGE!!! In this OPEN FLOOR PLAN downstairs, you'll find the kitchen open to the living room/dining room, wood look tile floors, GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (including a NEW REFRIGERATOR to be delivered by the end of February). Half bath downstairs with wood pallet wall adds a touch of charm to the space. Designer light fixtures downstairs complete the look. ALL BEDROOMS are upstairs. Master bedroom is large enough to hold your king size bedroom set, and the master bath features double sinks, GARDEN TUB, separate shower, and leads to the HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. Loft area/flex space off the master. Screened in upper floor porch can be accessed from the loft area as well as the master bedroom. Washer and dryer included "as-is", and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Owner will consider one dog under 18lbs (no aggressive breeds), with increase in deposit. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Community amenities boast a resort-style community pool with grilling area and playground. Convenient location just behind the Winter Springs Town Center and zoned for sought after SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS! Put this one on the must see list...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE have any available units?
505 BUCKHORN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE have?
Some of 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
505 BUCKHORN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 BUCKHORN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
