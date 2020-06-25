All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:00 PM

437 Lancers Drive

437 Lancers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

437 Lancers Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Updated & Move-in Ready 4br, 2ba 2 Car Garage Home W/ 30-ft Lanai & Separate Deck W/ Gazebo-style Tent Overlooking Conservation! Located In The Heart Of Winter Springs & Zoned For Top-rated Seminole County Schools! Yougçöll Be Hard-pressed To Find Another Home In This Price Range W/ Such An Elaborate Outdoor Living Area! Updated Kitchen, Baths & Flooring; Newer Roof Gçô 2009. Newer Ac Gçô 2016. Lovely Updated Kitchen Features Granite Counters & Newer Ss Range, Dishwasher & M/w (new In 2018) & Built-in Breakfast Bar & Breakfast Nook! Kitchen Is Open To The Family Room Which Overlooks The 30-ft Screen-enclosed Lanai, Separate Deck W/ Gazebo-style Tent & Picturesque Fountain Gçô All Perched Above Scenic & Private Conservation...perfect For Relaxing Or Entertaining! Yougçöll Enjoy The Light & Open Split Floor Plan With Its Cathedral & Vaulted Ceilings! Great Room Can Be Used For Both A Living & Dining Area Or One Large Living Area. All Living Areas & Bedrooms Have Either Laminate Wood Or Tile (no Carpet). Master Bath & Hall Bath Have Both Been Updated W/ Granite Counters & New Fixtures & The Master Bath Has A New Rimless Shower & Separate Garden Tub! All Appliances Are Included As Well As Washer & Dryer. Zoned For Sought-after Schools Including Ws Elem, Indian Trails Middle & Winter Springs High (new Ib Program)! Quick Access To 434, 17-92 & 417 For Easy Commuting, Shopping & Dining! Great Community W/ Low Hoa Fees...hurry...this One Won't Last Long!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS ADVANTAGE REALTY
Call or Text ‭(844) 326-7613‬
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

