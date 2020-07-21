429 SHEOAH BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo. Vinyl planking throughout. Unit has a large living room/dining room combination with wet bar area. There are two sets of sliding glass doors to let in plenty of natural lighting. Kitchen is very user friendly. Relax on the screened in balcony and enjoy a short drive to all that Winter Springs has to offer.