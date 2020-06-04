422 GREEN SPRING CIRCLE

Amenities

This is a very lovely and cozy town home featuring a large kitchen with granite counter top and two closet pantry, a large covered screened-in patio for entertaining and relaxing, large storage closet with a nice sized backyard for gardening, tile and laminate floors throughout for easy cleaning and painted in neutral colors for easy decorating. For convenience the property has two reserved parking spaces directly in front of the unit. Lawn care is included in the rent. Great location with easy access to I-4, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. This one is just waiting for you to call home.