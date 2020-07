420 PARK LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY THIS HOME IS ELEGANCE FROM THE START,4 BDS PLUS OFFICE & 3 1/2 BATHS IN MAIN HOUSE AND 1 BD/1 BATH APT. ABOVE 3 CAR GARAGE."CELEBRATION STYLE" NEIGHBORHOOD WITH THOSE WONDERFUL WELCOMING FRONT PORCHES AND BACK ALLEYWAYS. PRETTY GATED BIG PORCH, BEAUTIFUL FOYER WITH INLAY TILE, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING TO EACH SIDE. AN OFFICE WITH CLOSET COULD BE 5TH BEDROOM. 1/2 BATH OFF HALL. LARGE FAMILY ROOM TUCKED AWAY (WHERE YOU CAN KEEP THE SUNDAY PAPER OUT!)AND GIANT BREAKFAST ROOM. THE KITCHEN IS PERFECT, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CENTER ISLAND, PANTRY, EVERYTHING TO MAKE COOKING & FEEDING THE FAMILY A PLEASURE. ELEGANT MASTER BEDROOM WITH COVE CEILING AND PLANTATION-STYLE FAN, COOL GRACEFUL COLORS, LARGE BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATH WITH JETTED TUB. LARGE LAUNDRY WITH CHERRY CABINETS ABOVE, LAUNDRY TUB, HUGE STORAGE ROOM AT END. UPSTAIRS IS A REALLY GIANT BONUS FOR ALL KINDS OF USES, BUILT IN CHERRY DESK & CABINETS, JACK & JILL BATH WITH TWO BEDROOMS/ ANOTHER BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN BATH. AND TO TOP IT ALL OFF, AN APARTMENT ABOVE THE OVERSIZE 3 CAR GARAGE ... LIVING/KITCHEN, LAUNDRY, BEDROOM & BATH ALL READY FOR A COLLEGE STUDENT OR MOTHER IN LAW OR EVEN RENTAL! GREAT SCHOOLS,