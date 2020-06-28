All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

384 Michael Black Blvd

384 Michael Blake Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

384 Michael Blake Blvd, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
A beautiful two story home in Winter Springs - Property Id: 147774

This 2 story, well maintained, and very clean home is located in high demand Winter Springs Village subdivision. Safe and quiet. 4 bed rooms and a loft are all on 2nd floor. All double layers windows save your energy bills. 2 car garage are in the back of the house. The front of house faces a conservation. Community pool and club house are about 100 yards from the house. Shoppings at Town Center and an across counties walking/biking trail are close by. Schools are excellent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147774
Property Id 147774

(RLNE5604187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

