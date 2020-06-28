384 Michael Black Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

A beautiful two story home in Winter Springs - Property Id: 147774



This 2 story, well maintained, and very clean home is located in high demand Winter Springs Village subdivision. Safe and quiet. 4 bed rooms and a loft are all on 2nd floor. All double layers windows save your energy bills. 2 car garage are in the back of the house. The front of house faces a conservation. Community pool and club house are about 100 yards from the house. Shoppings at Town Center and an across counties walking/biking trail are close by. Schools are excellent.

