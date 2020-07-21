306 BURLEIGH COURT

Amenities

This BEAUTIFUL Custom-Built Family Home located in the desirable Gated Wicklow Greens at Tuskawilla is BACK ON THE MARKET! You will notice the variety of architectural styles that this LUXURIOUS neighborhood has to offer. BRAND NEW ROOF (2019). Perfect for entertaining, this pool home offers High Vaulted Ceilings, a Large Family Room with a Fireplace, Built-Ins, and it is Surround Sound ready. The pool area includes a Wet Bar, Screen Enclosure, Child-Safety Fence, and a Large Covered Lanai. The immaculate split floor plan includes Plantation Shutters throughout, Crown Molding, and Walk-in Closets! The Gourmet kitchen features Granite Countertops, 42" Wood Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, and Double-Closet Pantry. The spacious Master Bedroom displays a beautiful fireplace, built-ins, and leads directly out to the pool area. Upstairs offers a large bonus/game room with separate bedroom/walk-in closet, perfect for guest privacy! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large backyard and mature oak trees, this home will not last long!!