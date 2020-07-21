All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:19 AM

306 BURLEIGH COURT

306 Burleigh Court · No Longer Available
Location

306 Burleigh Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
This BEAUTIFUL Custom-Built Family Home located in the desirable Gated Wicklow Greens at Tuskawilla is BACK ON THE MARKET! You will notice the variety of architectural styles that this LUXURIOUS neighborhood has to offer. BRAND NEW ROOF (2019). Perfect for entertaining, this pool home offers High Vaulted Ceilings, a Large Family Room with a Fireplace, Built-Ins, and it is Surround Sound ready. The pool area includes a Wet Bar, Screen Enclosure, Child-Safety Fence, and a Large Covered Lanai. The immaculate split floor plan includes Plantation Shutters throughout, Crown Molding, and Walk-in Closets! The Gourmet kitchen features Granite Countertops, 42" Wood Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, and Double-Closet Pantry. The spacious Master Bedroom displays a beautiful fireplace, built-ins, and leads directly out to the pool area. Upstairs offers a large bonus/game room with separate bedroom/walk-in closet, perfect for guest privacy! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large backyard and mature oak trees, this home will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 BURLEIGH COURT have any available units?
306 BURLEIGH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 306 BURLEIGH COURT have?
Some of 306 BURLEIGH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 BURLEIGH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
306 BURLEIGH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 BURLEIGH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 306 BURLEIGH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 306 BURLEIGH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 306 BURLEIGH COURT offers parking.
Does 306 BURLEIGH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 BURLEIGH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 BURLEIGH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 306 BURLEIGH COURT has a pool.
Does 306 BURLEIGH COURT have accessible units?
No, 306 BURLEIGH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 306 BURLEIGH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 BURLEIGH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 BURLEIGH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 BURLEIGH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
