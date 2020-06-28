All apartments in Winter Springs
304 Cello Circle

304 Cello Circle · No Longer Available
Location

304 Cello Circle, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
304 Cello Circle Available 09/01/19 3/2 For Rent in Winter Springs for $1,625/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - ***COMING SOON***
***THIS UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS***

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.

YEAR BUILT: 1990
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook ups
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Yes
FLOOR COVERING: Laminate wood through whole house.
FENCED YARD: Yes

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Winter Springs Utility billing
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: City
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Winter Springs Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Indian Trails Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Winter Springs High
AIR CONDITIONING:
HEATING:
OTHER FEATURES: 2 Car Garage

(RLNE4300253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Cello Circle have any available units?
304 Cello Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 304 Cello Circle have?
Some of 304 Cello Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Cello Circle currently offering any rent specials?
304 Cello Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Cello Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Cello Circle is pet friendly.
Does 304 Cello Circle offer parking?
Yes, 304 Cello Circle offers parking.
Does 304 Cello Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Cello Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Cello Circle have a pool?
Yes, 304 Cello Circle has a pool.
Does 304 Cello Circle have accessible units?
No, 304 Cello Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Cello Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Cello Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Cello Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 Cello Circle has units with air conditioning.
