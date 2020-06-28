Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

304 Cello Circle Available 09/01/19 3/2 For Rent in Winter Springs for $1,625/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - ***COMING SOON***

***THIS UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS***



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.



YEAR BUILT: 1990

SCREEN PORCH: No

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: Yes

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hook ups

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Yes

FLOOR COVERING: Laminate wood through whole house.

FENCED YARD: Yes



POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy

WATER COMPANY: Winter Springs Utility billing

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: City

SCHOOLS:

-ELEMENTARY: Winter Springs Elementary

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Indian Trails Middle

-HIGH SCHOOL: Winter Springs High

AIR CONDITIONING:

HEATING:

OTHER FEATURES: 2 Car Garage



