Amenities
304 Cello Circle Available 09/01/19 3/2 For Rent in Winter Springs for $1,625/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - ***COMING SOON***
***THIS UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS***
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.
YEAR BUILT: 1990
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook ups
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Yes
FLOOR COVERING: Laminate wood through whole house.
FENCED YARD: Yes
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Winter Springs Utility billing
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: City
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Winter Springs Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Indian Trails Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Winter Springs High
AIR CONDITIONING:
HEATING:
OTHER FEATURES: 2 Car Garage
(RLNE4300253)