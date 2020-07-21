Relax and enjoy the lovely back yard from the comfort of your air conditioned bonus room/lanai. Entertain guest in the shady backyard with a BBQ. Enjoy preparing delicious meals for loved ones in the renovated kitchen. Solid kitchen cabinetry will make time spent here a joy. There is no carpet in this house which makes cleaning a breeze. Central air conditioner. Close to shopping and entertainment. Seminole County schools are an added bonus!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 MOCKINGBIRD LANE have any available units?
234 MOCKINGBIRD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 234 MOCKINGBIRD LANE have?
Some of 234 MOCKINGBIRD LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 MOCKINGBIRD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
234 MOCKINGBIRD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.