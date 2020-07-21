234 MOCKINGBIRD LANE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Relax and enjoy the lovely back yard from the comfort of your air conditioned bonus room/lanai. Entertain guest in the shady backyard with a BBQ. Enjoy preparing delicious meals for loved ones in the renovated kitchen. Solid kitchen cabinetry will make time spent here a joy. There is no carpet in this house which makes cleaning a breeze. Central air conditioner. Close to shopping and entertainment. Seminole County schools are an added bonus!