223 McLeod's Way

Don't wait to view this spacious 3 story townhouse, with 3 beds/3.5 baths overlooking a pond with a fountain! This property has a generous front porch and a ground floor bedroom with attached bath, first floor open plan living, half bath, dining, kitchen with a balcony overlooking the pond and fountain. The second floor has two en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets and another balcony with the water views. This floor has the washer/dryer. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of space. The double garage is accessed at the rear of the property. This town house is in the lovely Jesups Reserve community, with community pool/cabana. You can walk to Winter Springs town center and have easy access to shops and other

facilities. Available May 4th! For more information on the property or schedule a showing, call Angela at (407) 701-7183.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

