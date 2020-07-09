All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

223 McLeod's Way

223 Mcleod's Way · No Longer Available
Location

223 Mcleod's Way, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Don't wait to view this spacious 3 story townhouse, with 3 beds/3.5 baths overlooking a pond with a fountain! This property has a generous front porch and a ground floor bedroom with attached bath, first floor open plan living, half bath, dining, kitchen with a balcony overlooking the pond and fountain. The second floor has two en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets and another balcony with the water views. This floor has the washer/dryer. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of space. The double garage is accessed at the rear of the property. This town house is in the lovely Jesups Reserve community, with community pool/cabana. You can walk to Winter Springs town center and have easy access to shops and other
facilities. Available May 4th! For more information on the property or schedule a showing, call Angela at (407) 701-7183.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 McLeod's Way have any available units?
223 McLeod's Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 223 McLeod's Way have?
Some of 223 McLeod's Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 McLeod's Way currently offering any rent specials?
223 McLeod's Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 McLeod's Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 McLeod's Way is pet friendly.
Does 223 McLeod's Way offer parking?
Yes, 223 McLeod's Way offers parking.
Does 223 McLeod's Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 McLeod's Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 McLeod's Way have a pool?
Yes, 223 McLeod's Way has a pool.
Does 223 McLeod's Way have accessible units?
No, 223 McLeod's Way does not have accessible units.
Does 223 McLeod's Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 McLeod's Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 McLeod's Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 McLeod's Way does not have units with air conditioning.

