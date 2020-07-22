All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

210 Wooded Vine Dr.

210 Wooded Vine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

210 Wooded Vine Dr, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Brand New Tuskawilla Crossings Home! - This two story three bedroom, two and a half bath home has too many upgrades to mention. Open, spacious kitchen with quartz countertops, backsplash, 42" dark cabinets and slate appliances. Completely tiled downstairs with wood-look tile. This is a Lennar Wi-Fi Certified home. Covered lanai and two car garage. 2" faux wood blinds throughout. Ring doorbell functionality. All appliances included is inclusive of upstairs full size washer and dryer. Tuskawilla Crossings is one of newest communities in historic Winter Springs. The community will feature a swimming pool, playground and recreational area. All bedrooms are upstairs.

Application fee is $60 per adult.

(RLNE5361448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Wooded Vine Dr. have any available units?
210 Wooded Vine Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 210 Wooded Vine Dr. have?
Some of 210 Wooded Vine Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Wooded Vine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
210 Wooded Vine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Wooded Vine Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 210 Wooded Vine Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 210 Wooded Vine Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 210 Wooded Vine Dr. offers parking.
Does 210 Wooded Vine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Wooded Vine Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Wooded Vine Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 210 Wooded Vine Dr. has a pool.
Does 210 Wooded Vine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 210 Wooded Vine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Wooded Vine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Wooded Vine Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Wooded Vine Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Wooded Vine Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
