210 Wooded Vine Dr.

Brand New Tuskawilla Crossings Home! - This two story three bedroom, two and a half bath home has too many upgrades to mention. Open, spacious kitchen with quartz countertops, backsplash, 42" dark cabinets and slate appliances. Completely tiled downstairs with wood-look tile. This is a Lennar Wi-Fi Certified home. Covered lanai and two car garage. 2" faux wood blinds throughout. Ring doorbell functionality. All appliances included is inclusive of upstairs full size washer and dryer. Tuskawilla Crossings is one of newest communities in historic Winter Springs. The community will feature a swimming pool, playground and recreational area. All bedrooms are upstairs.



Application fee is $60 per adult.



