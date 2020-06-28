Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

209 Nandina Terrace Available 09/16/19 Gorgeous, Large 5/3 Winter Springs Home in Upscale Gated Howell Creek Reserve! - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID SEPTEMBER. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY FOR SHOWINGS.



This beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home is a rare find in this quiet, upscale gated community. With over 3300 square feet, you will fall in love with this well planned, open and airy 3 way split floor plan. This home has gorgeous "wood-look" newer luxury vinyl plank throughout the home, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans throughout. There is a formal living and dining room plus a great room with wood-burning fireplace. The gorgeous kitchen features upgraded kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher), island for kitchen prep and granite counters. It opens the casual eat in area and large Great Room. There are sliding doors that go out to the lovely, fully fenced backyard with plenty of space to play. This 3-way split floor plan has 5 total bedrooms and 3 full baths all downstairs, and a loft above the garage; perfect for a home gym, media room, or play room. The master bedroom is spacious and overlooks the patio, and features his & hers walk-in closets, as well as a pretty en suite bath with soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. There is a second bedroom next to the master that is perfect for an office, playroom or bedroom. The other side of the home has 3 more nice sized bedrooms with walk-in closets, a jack and jill bath and an additional bath that opens to the backyard. There is a large laundry room as well as a 2 car garage with opener. You will love to sit out back in the evenings and relax with a cool drink on the large, brick paver extended patio. Howell Creek Reserve is tucked away, yet close to major shopping, dining, 417, as well as and quick access to the Cross Seminole Rails-To-Trails network of walking, biking, and equestrian paths. The neighborhood has a community pool, playground and gated entrance. The community amenities and excellent Seminole County schools, make this a wonderful place to call home!

Lawn maintenance included in rent.



THREE VEHICLES MAX



