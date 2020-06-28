All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

209 Nandina Terrace

209 Nandina Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

209 Nandina Terrace, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
209 Nandina Terrace Available 09/16/19 Gorgeous, Large 5/3 Winter Springs Home in Upscale Gated Howell Creek Reserve! - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID SEPTEMBER. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY FOR SHOWINGS.

This beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home is a rare find in this quiet, upscale gated community. With over 3300 square feet, you will fall in love with this well planned, open and airy 3 way split floor plan. This home has gorgeous "wood-look" newer luxury vinyl plank throughout the home, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans throughout. There is a formal living and dining room plus a great room with wood-burning fireplace. The gorgeous kitchen features upgraded kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher), island for kitchen prep and granite counters. It opens the casual eat in area and large Great Room. There are sliding doors that go out to the lovely, fully fenced backyard with plenty of space to play. This 3-way split floor plan has 5 total bedrooms and 3 full baths all downstairs, and a loft above the garage; perfect for a home gym, media room, or play room. The master bedroom is spacious and overlooks the patio, and features his & hers walk-in closets, as well as a pretty en suite bath with soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. There is a second bedroom next to the master that is perfect for an office, playroom or bedroom. The other side of the home has 3 more nice sized bedrooms with walk-in closets, a jack and jill bath and an additional bath that opens to the backyard. There is a large laundry room as well as a 2 car garage with opener. You will love to sit out back in the evenings and relax with a cool drink on the large, brick paver extended patio. Howell Creek Reserve is tucked away, yet close to major shopping, dining, 417, as well as and quick access to the Cross Seminole Rails-To-Trails network of walking, biking, and equestrian paths. The neighborhood has a community pool, playground and gated entrance. The community amenities and excellent Seminole County schools, make this a wonderful place to call home!
Lawn maintenance included in rent.

THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #60501

(RLNE5103697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Nandina Terrace have any available units?
209 Nandina Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 209 Nandina Terrace have?
Some of 209 Nandina Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Nandina Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
209 Nandina Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Nandina Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Nandina Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 209 Nandina Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 209 Nandina Terrace offers parking.
Does 209 Nandina Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Nandina Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Nandina Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 209 Nandina Terrace has a pool.
Does 209 Nandina Terrace have accessible units?
No, 209 Nandina Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Nandina Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Nandina Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Nandina Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Nandina Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
