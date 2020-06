Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit that is for rent is 203. Second from the left. Both bedrooms & full bath are located upstairs. Downstairs includes half bath, living room, eat in kitchen/dining room. Rental requirements; Gross income must be 3x the monthly rent amount. No recent evictions. No violent criminal history. Max of two occupants per room. Application fee is $75 for anyone over the age of 18. Dogs accepted with a $500 Non Refundable Pet Deposit.