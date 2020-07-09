Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly community garden parking playground pool garage

174 Constitution Way Available 06/29/20 Desirable 2/2.5 Townhouse with 1 Car Garage In Gated Community of Heritage Park - Winter Springs - Desirable 2/2.5 Townhouse with 1 Car Garage In Gated Community of Heritage Park - Winter Springs, will be available 6/29/20! The quaint Heritage Park community offers residents a community pool and playground. Featuring an open floor plan, tile throughout downstairs (carpet upstairs) and many windows, this 2-story townhome has a spacious and airy feel. As you enter the home, a staircase leading to the upstairs is to the right, while the entry/hallway on the left leads to a vast living/dining room combination and a half bath for guests. This living space features slider doors offering access to the open rear patio, with gorgeous views of the community garden area. The fully equipped kitchen, features gorgeous maple tone cabinetry, plenty of countertop space, double basin sink, closet pantry, and breakfast bar. All bedrooms, and inside utility closet (washer and dryer not provided) are located upstairs. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bath with step-in shower, dual sinks, and great storage capacity. Only Small dogs will be considered; sorry, no cats allowed. HOA approval process required; may take 2 days or more for HOA response.



No Cats Allowed



