Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

174 Constitution Way

174 Constitution Way · No Longer Available
Location

174 Constitution Way, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
community garden
parking
playground
pool
garage
174 Constitution Way Available 06/29/20 Desirable 2/2.5 Townhouse with 1 Car Garage In Gated Community of Heritage Park - Winter Springs - Desirable 2/2.5 Townhouse with 1 Car Garage In Gated Community of Heritage Park - Winter Springs, will be available 6/29/20! The quaint Heritage Park community offers residents a community pool and playground. Featuring an open floor plan, tile throughout downstairs (carpet upstairs) and many windows, this 2-story townhome has a spacious and airy feel. As you enter the home, a staircase leading to the upstairs is to the right, while the entry/hallway on the left leads to a vast living/dining room combination and a half bath for guests. This living space features slider doors offering access to the open rear patio, with gorgeous views of the community garden area. The fully equipped kitchen, features gorgeous maple tone cabinetry, plenty of countertop space, double basin sink, closet pantry, and breakfast bar. All bedrooms, and inside utility closet (washer and dryer not provided) are located upstairs. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bath with step-in shower, dual sinks, and great storage capacity. Only Small dogs will be considered; sorry, no cats allowed. HOA approval process required; may take 2 days or more for HOA response.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5785713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Constitution Way have any available units?
174 Constitution Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 174 Constitution Way have?
Some of 174 Constitution Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Constitution Way currently offering any rent specials?
174 Constitution Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Constitution Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 Constitution Way is pet friendly.
Does 174 Constitution Way offer parking?
Yes, 174 Constitution Way offers parking.
Does 174 Constitution Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Constitution Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Constitution Way have a pool?
Yes, 174 Constitution Way has a pool.
Does 174 Constitution Way have accessible units?
No, 174 Constitution Way does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Constitution Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Constitution Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Constitution Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Constitution Way does not have units with air conditioning.

