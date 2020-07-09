All apartments in Winter Springs
Location

1672 Wingspan Way, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
4/3.5 Pool Home In Tuscawilla - This home in Glen Eagle community of Tuscawilla has beautiful charm. It is 4,292 square feet, with 2,964 square feet under air. Near A rated schools, close to great shopping and entertainment with easy access to highway 417 (Greenway). The home has 4-bedrooms, 3-baths, a formal living and dining rooms, family room with hardwood floors, ceiling fans throughout, an outdoor kitchen and a large tiled lanai perfect for entertaining with a screened pool, playground equipment, fenced yard and 3-car garage. Pool and lawn care provided.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5447005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Wingspan Way have any available units?
1672 Wingspan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1672 Wingspan Way have?
Some of 1672 Wingspan Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 Wingspan Way currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Wingspan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Wingspan Way pet-friendly?
No, 1672 Wingspan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 1672 Wingspan Way offer parking?
Yes, 1672 Wingspan Way offers parking.
Does 1672 Wingspan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1672 Wingspan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Wingspan Way have a pool?
Yes, 1672 Wingspan Way has a pool.
Does 1672 Wingspan Way have accessible units?
No, 1672 Wingspan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Wingspan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 Wingspan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1672 Wingspan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1672 Wingspan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
