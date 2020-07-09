1672 Wingspan Way

Amenities

4/3.5 Pool Home In Tuscawilla - This home in Glen Eagle community of Tuscawilla has beautiful charm. It is 4,292 square feet, with 2,964 square feet under air. Near A rated schools, close to great shopping and entertainment with easy access to highway 417 (Greenway). The home has 4-bedrooms, 3-baths, a formal living and dining rooms, family room with hardwood floors, ceiling fans throughout, an outdoor kitchen and a large tiled lanai perfect for entertaining with a screened pool, playground equipment, fenced yard and 3-car garage. Pool and lawn care provided.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



