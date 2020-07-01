1404 Winter Wharf Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Studio, garage, gym - all included - Property Id: 192178



First Floor with a balcony watching a pond. New building. It is a room with compact kitchen bar with sink, refrigerator, microwave. Full bathroom and walk-in closet. Entrance is trough the garage. Furnished with queen size bed, desk, table, TV. Electricity, water, WiFi, garage - all included in the price. Cat lives on the two upper floors. Gym 24/7 in the subdivision. Pool. FOR ONE PERSON. Short Term/Long Term. No smoking. No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192178

Property Id 192178



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5408934)