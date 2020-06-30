1352 Casa Park Circle.

Amenities
2/2.5 Townhome In Tuscawilla - 2/2.5 Townhome in Tuscawilla, close to shopping and a walk to highly rated middle and elementary schools. Right next to Trotwood Park. There are 1,156 square feet of living space. It has an updated kitchen with all appliances including microwave, two master suites, full size washer & dryer, ceiling fans, and a community pool.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
(RLNE5802704)