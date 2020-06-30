All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like
1352 Casa Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
1352 Casa Park Circle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

1352 Casa Park Circle

1352 Casa Park Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Tuscawilla
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1352 Casa Park Circle, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2/2.5 Townhome In Tuscawilla - 2/2.5 Townhome in Tuscawilla, close to shopping and a walk to highly rated middle and elementary schools. Right next to Trotwood Park. There are 1,156 square feet of living space. It has an updated kitchen with all appliances including microwave, two master suites, full size washer & dryer, ceiling fans, and a community pool.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5802704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1352 Casa Park Circle have any available units?
1352 Casa Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1352 Casa Park Circle have?
Some of 1352 Casa Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 Casa Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Casa Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Casa Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1352 Casa Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 1352 Casa Park Circle offer parking?
No, 1352 Casa Park Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1352 Casa Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1352 Casa Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Casa Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1352 Casa Park Circle has a pool.
Does 1352 Casa Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1352 Casa Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Casa Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1352 Casa Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1352 Casa Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1352 Casa Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 BedroomsWinter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly PlacesWinter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College