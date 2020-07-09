All apartments in Winter Springs
1302 MILL POND LANE
1302 MILL POND LANE

1302 Mill Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Mill Pond Lane, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful newer construction townhouse, shows immaculately. All tile in on the first floor living area, including kitchen, half bath, living room and dining area. The kitchen has all stainless steal appliances, tons of cabinets and granite counter tops with a very large pantry. Bathroom vanities have beautiful white corian counter tops and rich vanities. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs with a split floor plan. The master has a double sink vanity walk in shower, walk in closet and balcony. 2 car attached garage as well as additional street parking. Samsung stackable washer and dryer included. Community has a fitness center, community room and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 MILL POND LANE have any available units?
1302 MILL POND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1302 MILL POND LANE have?
Some of 1302 MILL POND LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 MILL POND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1302 MILL POND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 MILL POND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1302 MILL POND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 1302 MILL POND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1302 MILL POND LANE offers parking.
Does 1302 MILL POND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 MILL POND LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 MILL POND LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1302 MILL POND LANE has a pool.
Does 1302 MILL POND LANE have accessible units?
No, 1302 MILL POND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 MILL POND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 MILL POND LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 MILL POND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 MILL POND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
