1302 MILL POND LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful newer construction townhouse, shows immaculately. All tile in on the first floor living area, including kitchen, half bath, living room and dining area. The kitchen has all stainless steal appliances, tons of cabinets and granite counter tops with a very large pantry. Bathroom vanities have beautiful white corian counter tops and rich vanities. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs with a split floor plan. The master has a double sink vanity walk in shower, walk in closet and balcony. 2 car attached garage as well as additional street parking. Samsung stackable washer and dryer included. Community has a fitness center, community room and pool.