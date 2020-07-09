1302 MILL POND LANE

Amenities
Beautiful newer construction townhouse, shows immaculately. All tile in on the first floor living area, including kitchen, half bath, living room and dining area. The kitchen has all stainless steal appliances, tons of cabinets and granite counter tops with a very large pantry. Bathroom vanities have beautiful white corian counter tops and rich vanities. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs with a split floor plan. The master has a double sink vanity walk in shower, walk in closet and balcony. 2 car attached garage as well as additional street parking. Samsung stackable washer and dryer included. Community has a fitness center, community room and pool.