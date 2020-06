Amenities

This townhouse in Winter Springs is a must see. Very quiet community, gated. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms it has everything you are looking for in a home. Stainless appliances in the kitchen and a washer/dryer included. It also has a one car garage. Hurry hurry these rent fast! NO CATS! MUST PRESENT TENANT APP & Allow 10 Days for approval. Tenant application forms must be completed & sent with executed lease agreement along with $50 per 18 yr. old + up!