110 GOSHAWK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Excellent home to rent in a lovely gated Tuscawilla neighborhood with community pool. Clean as whistle and ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy the screened porch overlooking wooded conservation and a quiet,convenient location off 434 and near 417 (without the traffic noise).

Open kitchen family room concept, formal living and dining, high ceilings tile throughout most of the home. Very spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and large bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Great Schools and friendly neighbors!