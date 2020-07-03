All apartments in Winter Springs
1043 Birkdale Trail

1043 Birkdale Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1043 Birkdale Trail, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Tuscawilla golf community of Greenbriar. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home has been updated. Kitchen features nice cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.Enjoy the gated community pool and picturesque pond. Conveniently located near 417, UCF, Siemens, Oviedo Mall, Winter Springs Town Center and restaurants. Zoned for top rated Seminole schools. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,465, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,465, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
