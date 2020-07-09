All apartments in Winter Springs
1024 Knoll Wood Court

Location

1024 Knoll Wood Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
1024 Knoll Wood Court Available 03/01/19 3/2 Home w/ Fireplace in Tuskawilla at Greenbriar - Nestled in the desirable Tuskawilla golf community of Winter Springs, this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level home has all appliances including microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and indoor washer and dryer. Beautifully tiled floors downstairs with French doors to patio and fenced in backyard. Open staircase, screened-in balcony off master bedroom, fireplace, ceiling fans throughout and a couple of cozy window seats. Two-car garage with opener, lawn service included with convenient access to community pool and tennis courts.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
kent@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4686528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

