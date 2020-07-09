Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool garage tennis court

1024 Knoll Wood Court Available 03/01/19 3/2 Home w/ Fireplace in Tuskawilla at Greenbriar - Nestled in the desirable Tuskawilla golf community of Winter Springs, this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level home has all appliances including microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and indoor washer and dryer. Beautifully tiled floors downstairs with French doors to patio and fenced in backyard. Open staircase, screened-in balcony off master bedroom, fireplace, ceiling fans throughout and a couple of cozy window seats. Two-car garage with opener, lawn service included with convenient access to community pool and tennis courts.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227

kent@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



(RLNE4686528)