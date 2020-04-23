618 N Lakemont Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities garage

GREAT 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Winter Park Home! Large Yard! - Come and see this cute single family 3 bedroom/2 bath home with large front and back yard located in Winter Park. Great features of the home include granite counters & breakfast bar, wood cabinets with sandblasted glass, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and more. 1-car garage! Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Great location near 436, Aloma Avenue, shopping and restaurants! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4806749)