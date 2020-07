Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park internet access package receiving playground tennis court trash valet

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Welcome home to LIV at Winter Park, offering beautiful lakeside apartments for rent. Our Winter Park, Florida community offers your choice of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartment floor plans, with six distinct styles available. Experience the convenience of living just outside of the opportunities and excitement of Orlando, FL. Our spacious floor plans boast modern fixtures, full-size appliances, and custom mini-blinds. Washers and dryers are also available in select apartments. Our open floor plans make it simple to entertain family, friends, or enjoy the quiet sanity of your own home. Styled with a neutral color palette throughout, you're free to decorate your apartment in a way that makes it feel like home.