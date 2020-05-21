All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD

245 Sylvan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

245 Sylvan Boulevard, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Light, bright and so cozy! This 725 square foot 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor apartment is situated on a private estate in one of Winter Park's most fabulous neighborhoods! Great location for shopping, restaurants, walkable to famed Park Avenue. Beautiful neighborhood for those who enjoy walking and biking! Nicely updated, full kitchen and freshly painted, this apartment has wonderful light from all the windows and French doors and a sweet little courtyard with a bistro table and chairs to enjoy your morning coffee or your evening cocktail! Attached laundry room is shared with the adjacent unit and has washer and dryer. Two dedicated parking spots right outside the apartment. No pets, no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach