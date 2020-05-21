245 SYLVAN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Light, bright and so cozy! This 725 square foot 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor apartment is situated on a private estate in one of Winter Park's most fabulous neighborhoods! Great location for shopping, restaurants, walkable to famed Park Avenue. Beautiful neighborhood for those who enjoy walking and biking! Nicely updated, full kitchen and freshly painted, this apartment has wonderful light from all the windows and French doors and a sweet little courtyard with a bistro table and chairs to enjoy your morning coffee or your evening cocktail! Attached laundry room is shared with the adjacent unit and has washer and dryer. Two dedicated parking spots right outside the apartment. No pets, no smokers.