Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator parking pool gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse community garden concierge courtyard fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community tennis court trash valet volleyball court yoga

West Palm Beach's Top Rental Resort Style Community. Cameron Estates luxury rental apartments are beautifully designed to elevate your lifestyle. Offering spacious 1, 2 & 3- bedroom rental residences and town homes, featuring chef-ready kitchens including granite countertops and a stainless steel appliance package. Sumptuous baths are complete with deep soaking tubs and /or glass enclosed showers. Our sprawling West Palm Beach apartment community also features concierge services, a lake front heated pool, private cabanas, fitness facility featuring spin, boxing and boot camp classes, an outdoor athletic course, private concession stand and movie theater, chefs - demonstration kitchen and more. Enjoy Cameron Estates full-service, amenity rich living in the heart of vibrant West Palm Beach.