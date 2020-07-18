All apartments in West Palm Beach
9825 Baywinds Boulevard

9825 Baywinds Drive · (561) 469-7422
Location

9825 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Baywinds

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
9825 Baywinds Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID 4C-021 07/14: Cozy Key West style gated community with tropical landscaping. This is a top rated community located near 441 and Okeechobee Blvd. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining with pool, jacuzzi, tennis and volley ball court. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3626083 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9825 Baywinds Boulevard have any available units?
9825 Baywinds Boulevard has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 9825 Baywinds Boulevard have?
Some of 9825 Baywinds Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9825 Baywinds Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9825 Baywinds Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9825 Baywinds Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9825 Baywinds Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9825 Baywinds Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9825 Baywinds Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9825 Baywinds Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9825 Baywinds Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9825 Baywinds Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9825 Baywinds Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9825 Baywinds Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9825 Baywinds Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9825 Baywinds Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9825 Baywinds Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
