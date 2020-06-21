All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:43 AM

9778 Bowline Drive

9778 Bowline Drive · (561) 703-3822
Location

9778 Bowline Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Baywinds

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1833 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fantastic spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1-car garage plus an oversized driveway, single level villa in a great 55+ community awaits its new resident ! Family, living, dining rooms and kitchen are finished with beautiful tile diagonally, and nice laminate flooring in master bedroom. . The coffer ceiling in the formal dining room and master bedroom adds a touch of elegance .The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, stunning granite countertops and raised wood cabinets topped with crown moldings. All windows feature hurricane resistant impact glass. The master bedroom offers a walk-in and strip closet. The master bathroom features dual sinks, a granite top vanity and a walk-in shower. The guest bedroom offers a walk-in closet .There are washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9778 Bowline Drive have any available units?
9778 Bowline Drive has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 9778 Bowline Drive have?
Some of 9778 Bowline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9778 Bowline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9778 Bowline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9778 Bowline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9778 Bowline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 9778 Bowline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9778 Bowline Drive does offer parking.
Does 9778 Bowline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9778 Bowline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9778 Bowline Drive have a pool?
No, 9778 Bowline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9778 Bowline Drive have accessible units?
No, 9778 Bowline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9778 Bowline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9778 Bowline Drive has units with dishwashers.
