9778 Bowline Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This fantastic spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1-car garage plus an oversized driveway, single level villa in a great 55+ community awaits its new resident ! Family, living, dining rooms and kitchen are finished with beautiful tile diagonally, and nice laminate flooring in master bedroom. . The coffer ceiling in the formal dining room and master bedroom adds a touch of elegance .The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, stunning granite countertops and raised wood cabinets topped with crown moldings. All windows feature hurricane resistant impact glass. The master bedroom offers a walk-in and strip closet. The master bathroom features dual sinks, a granite top vanity and a walk-in shower. The guest bedroom offers a walk-in closet .There are washer and dryer