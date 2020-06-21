9778 Bowline Drive

Amenities
This fantastic spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1-car garage plus an oversized driveway, single level villa in a great 55+ community awaits its new resident ! Family, living, dining rooms and kitchen are finished with beautiful tile diagonally, and nice laminate flooring in master bedroom. . The coffer ceiling in the formal dining room and master bedroom adds a touch of elegance .The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, stunning granite countertops and raised wood cabinets topped with crown moldings. All windows feature hurricane resistant impact glass. The master bedroom offers a walk-in and strip closet. The master bathroom features dual sinks, a granite top vanity and a walk-in shower. The guest bedroom offers a walk-in closet .There are washer and dryer