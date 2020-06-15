Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

950 Marina Del Ray Lane Apt #4, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. : Pristine 2 Story 2 Bed 2.5 Bath + 2 Car Garage Townhome. NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES / NEW PAINT / NEW CARPET / FRESH CLEANED DIAGONAL TILE / TRULY READY TO MOVE IN. You will not find a cleaner home. Highly sought after location that rarely comes available with the front door of home on green grass space instead of a street. PERFECT for kids and pets to play. The few homes that front this serene green grass space rent quickly. Two large master suites upstairs both with walk in closets. High 9 & 10 foot ceilings. Extra LED High Hats. 24 hour manned gate, cable, water, olympic pool, gym, fitness classes all included. Walk to the Palm Beach luxury outlets. Uber downtown / cityplace, WPB Aiport etc. Original owners for 15 years. SUPER EASY TO SEE & RENT - CLEANEST / NICEST UNIT IN CITYSIDE Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services please call (561)420-0640 for more details Courtesy of ERA Home Run Real Estate [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566744 ]