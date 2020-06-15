Amenities
950 Marina Del Ray Lane Apt #4, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. : Pristine 2 Story 2 Bed 2.5 Bath + 2 Car Garage Townhome. NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES / NEW PAINT / NEW CARPET / FRESH CLEANED DIAGONAL TILE / TRULY READY TO MOVE IN. You will not find a cleaner home. Highly sought after location that rarely comes available with the front door of home on green grass space instead of a street. PERFECT for kids and pets to play. The few homes that front this serene green grass space rent quickly. Two large master suites upstairs both with walk in closets. High 9 & 10 foot ceilings. Extra LED High Hats. 24 hour manned gate, cable, water, olympic pool, gym, fitness classes all included. Walk to the Palm Beach luxury outlets. Uber downtown / cityplace, WPB Aiport etc. Original owners for 15 years. SUPER EASY TO SEE & RENT - CLEANEST / NICEST UNIT IN CITYSIDE Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services please call (561)420-0640 for more details Courtesy of ERA Home Run Real Estate [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566744 ]