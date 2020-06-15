All apartments in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL
950 Marina Del Ray Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

950 Marina Del Ray Lane

950 Marina Del Ray Lane · (561) 420-0640
Location

950 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1425 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
950 Marina Del Ray Lane Apt #4, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. : Pristine 2 Story 2 Bed 2.5 Bath + 2 Car Garage Townhome. NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES / NEW PAINT / NEW CARPET / FRESH CLEANED DIAGONAL TILE / TRULY READY TO MOVE IN. You will not find a cleaner home. Highly sought after location that rarely comes available with the front door of home on green grass space instead of a street. PERFECT for kids and pets to play. The few homes that front this serene green grass space rent quickly. Two large master suites upstairs both with walk in closets. High 9 & 10 foot ceilings. Extra LED High Hats. 24 hour manned gate, cable, water, olympic pool, gym, fitness classes all included. Walk to the Palm Beach luxury outlets. Uber downtown / cityplace, WPB Aiport etc. Original owners for 15 years. SUPER EASY TO SEE & RENT - CLEANEST / NICEST UNIT IN CITYSIDE Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services please call (561)420-0640 for more details Courtesy of ERA Home Run Real Estate [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566744 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Marina Del Ray Lane have any available units?
950 Marina Del Ray Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Marina Del Ray Lane have?
Some of 950 Marina Del Ray Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Marina Del Ray Lane currently offering any rent specials?
950 Marina Del Ray Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Marina Del Ray Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Marina Del Ray Lane is pet friendly.
Does 950 Marina Del Ray Lane offer parking?
Yes, 950 Marina Del Ray Lane does offer parking.
Does 950 Marina Del Ray Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Marina Del Ray Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Marina Del Ray Lane have a pool?
Yes, 950 Marina Del Ray Lane has a pool.
Does 950 Marina Del Ray Lane have accessible units?
No, 950 Marina Del Ray Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Marina Del Ray Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Marina Del Ray Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
