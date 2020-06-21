All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:16 PM

945 Andrews Road

945 Andrews Road · (561) 331-2383
Location

945 Andrews Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Poinciana Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
Quaint & historic 1950's era Key West style cottage full of Florida sun, beauty & charm. Recently renovated & updated with many new features. Modern tech features: Nest Thermostat, RING Door Bell & Camera, Digital Keyless Door Access on Phone App, New Appliances and full sized, updated kitchen. Classic feel with original hardwood floors carefully blended with today's modern conveniences. Full sized pull out sleeper sofa & queen bed per bedroom. Cozy lounging in either the living space, private back yard, or a bright and sunny Florida room with ample space. The backyard is a beautiful, private-fenced for small family gathering or intimate evening of grilling out and/or making s'mores by the Fire Pit. Perfect for short or long term stays. (Sub-Leasing Not Allowed) Renters Ins is Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Andrews Road have any available units?
945 Andrews Road has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Andrews Road have?
Some of 945 Andrews Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Andrews Road currently offering any rent specials?
945 Andrews Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Andrews Road pet-friendly?
No, 945 Andrews Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 945 Andrews Road offer parking?
Yes, 945 Andrews Road does offer parking.
Does 945 Andrews Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 Andrews Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Andrews Road have a pool?
No, 945 Andrews Road does not have a pool.
Does 945 Andrews Road have accessible units?
No, 945 Andrews Road does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Andrews Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Andrews Road has units with dishwashers.
