945 Andrews Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill key fob access

Quaint & historic 1950's era Key West style cottage full of Florida sun, beauty & charm. Recently renovated & updated with many new features. Modern tech features: Nest Thermostat, RING Door Bell & Camera, Digital Keyless Door Access on Phone App, New Appliances and full sized, updated kitchen. Classic feel with original hardwood floors carefully blended with today's modern conveniences. Full sized pull out sleeper sofa & queen bed per bedroom. Cozy lounging in either the living space, private back yard, or a bright and sunny Florida room with ample space. The backyard is a beautiful, private-fenced for small family gathering or intimate evening of grilling out and/or making s'mores by the Fire Pit. Perfect for short or long term stays. (Sub-Leasing Not Allowed) Renters Ins is Required