Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great location in downtown WestPalm Beach. The property has two units. The main house and a cottage. The main front house has two bedrooms and one bath. Good size kitchen and living room. The house is very charming, it has wood floors, remodeled kitchen and new hurricane windows. You will need to provide credit report and work/rental history. There is a washer and dryer located in the back building. The cottage in the back is not for rent. Water is included for one person, additional people add $50 per person. First and security. $3700 total to move in.