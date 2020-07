Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the San Michele community is a must see. The 3rd floor unit has high ceilings to create a spacious feel. It includes recently replaced carpeting, Washer/Dryer and Microwave. The community is close to shopping and easy access to Florida's Turnpike and I-95. The community as a CLUBHOUSE, POOL and EXERCISE ROOM. QUICK HOA APPROVAL.