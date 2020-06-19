All apartments in West Palm Beach
8173 Quail Meadow Trace
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:36 PM

8173 Quail Meadow Trace

8173 Quail Meadow Trace · (561) 379-7179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8173 Quail Meadow Trace, West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Ibis Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
FULL GOLF MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE!! $300.00 Application fees HOA & POA Transfer Fee for GOLF Membership$975.00 Tenant to pay all utilities over $125.00 per month. No Smoking or Vaping.. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Non refundable pet deposit. Rental comes with use of golf cart .. Come enjoy all that Ibis has to offer- three Nicklaus designed Golf Courses, with Har-Tru hydrogrid tennis courts, pickleball,state of the art fitness center, 3 Swimming pools , and spa facilities. Minutes from palm beach international airport ,great shopping, The Winter Equestrian Festival and much more Great Location in Walking distance to the Club !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8173 Quail Meadow Trace have any available units?
8173 Quail Meadow Trace has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8173 Quail Meadow Trace have?
Some of 8173 Quail Meadow Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8173 Quail Meadow Trace currently offering any rent specials?
8173 Quail Meadow Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8173 Quail Meadow Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8173 Quail Meadow Trace is pet friendly.
Does 8173 Quail Meadow Trace offer parking?
Yes, 8173 Quail Meadow Trace does offer parking.
Does 8173 Quail Meadow Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8173 Quail Meadow Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8173 Quail Meadow Trace have a pool?
Yes, 8173 Quail Meadow Trace has a pool.
Does 8173 Quail Meadow Trace have accessible units?
No, 8173 Quail Meadow Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 8173 Quail Meadow Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8173 Quail Meadow Trace has units with dishwashers.
