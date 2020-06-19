8173 Quail Meadow Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

FULL GOLF MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE!! $300.00 Application fees HOA & POA Transfer Fee for GOLF Membership$975.00 Tenant to pay all utilities over $125.00 per month. No Smoking or Vaping.. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Non refundable pet deposit. Rental comes with use of golf cart .. Come enjoy all that Ibis has to offer- three Nicklaus designed Golf Courses, with Har-Tru hydrogrid tennis courts, pickleball,state of the art fitness center, 3 Swimming pools , and spa facilities. Minutes from palm beach international airport ,great shopping, The Winter Equestrian Festival and much more Great Location in Walking distance to the Club !