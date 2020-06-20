All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 6507 65th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
6507 65th Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:28 AM

6507 65th Way

6507 65th Way · (561) 220-2288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6507 65th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
tennis court
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful townhouse located in central West Palm Beach, close to everything! Come inside through the inviting courtyard and enjoy spacious living areas and a great kitchen with tons of cabinetry space. The bedrooms are spacious as well and offer ample closet space. This lovely home offers a great courtyard which is perfect for entertaining. Live the resort lifestyle in Sandalwood! This community offers its residents may amenities including 3 pools tennis and handball courts, many picnic areas and playgrounds and is located just minutes from the new baseball park of the Palm Beaches, the outlet mall, downtown West Palm Beach and Palm Beach International Airport.Looking to sell a home or want a quick home valuation www.HomeValuePalmBeach.com. For more information on this home please call Jeff Tricoli at 561-220-2288, email info@tricoliteam.com or visit www.TricoliTeam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6507 65th Way have any available units?
6507 65th Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6507 65th Way have?
Some of 6507 65th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6507 65th Way currently offering any rent specials?
6507 65th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 65th Way pet-friendly?
No, 6507 65th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 6507 65th Way offer parking?
No, 6507 65th Way does not offer parking.
Does 6507 65th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6507 65th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 65th Way have a pool?
Yes, 6507 65th Way has a pool.
Does 6507 65th Way have accessible units?
No, 6507 65th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 65th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6507 65th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6507 65th Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity