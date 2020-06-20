6507 65th Way

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse located in central West Palm Beach, close to everything! Come inside through the inviting courtyard and enjoy spacious living areas and a great kitchen with tons of cabinetry space. The bedrooms are spacious as well and offer ample closet space. This lovely home offers a great courtyard which is perfect for entertaining. Live the resort lifestyle in Sandalwood! This community offers its residents may amenities including 3 pools tennis and handball courts, many picnic areas and playgrounds and is located just minutes from the new baseball park of the Palm Beaches, the outlet mall, downtown West Palm Beach and Palm Beach International Airport.Looking to sell a home or want a quick home valuation www.HomeValuePalmBeach.com. For more information on this home please call Jeff Tricoli at 561-220-2288, email info@tricoliteam.com or visit www.TricoliTeam.com