Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
5600 North Flagler Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

5600 North Flagler Drive

5600 North Flagler Drive · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Northwood Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
concierge
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
lobby
tennis court
5600 North Flagler Drive Apt #403, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. top-notch 2 Bed 2 Bath Split bedroom floor plan Fully furnished with brand new Furniture right through. Palm Beach House offers Private beach, Tiki hut, Pool, Beachside, Dock for fishing, and a pick up by Boat, Brand new sun deck right on the beach area, tennis court, gym, gate access-controlled lobby 24 hrs concierge. This historic north-wood neighborhood community is close to city place, hospitals, I-95, shopping, entertainment, and just mins away from WPB Airport/Downtown. Contact 561-420-0640 Ibero Property Management www.iberopropertymgmt.com [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3624915 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5600 North Flagler Drive have any available units?
5600 North Flagler Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 North Flagler Drive have?
Some of 5600 North Flagler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 North Flagler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5600 North Flagler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 North Flagler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5600 North Flagler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 5600 North Flagler Drive offer parking?
No, 5600 North Flagler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5600 North Flagler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 North Flagler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 North Flagler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5600 North Flagler Drive has a pool.
Does 5600 North Flagler Drive have accessible units?
No, 5600 North Flagler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 North Flagler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 North Flagler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

