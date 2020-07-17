Amenities

5600 North Flagler Drive Apt #403, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. top-notch 2 Bed 2 Bath Split bedroom floor plan Fully furnished with brand new Furniture right through. Palm Beach House offers Private beach, Tiki hut, Pool, Beachside, Dock for fishing, and a pick up by Boat, Brand new sun deck right on the beach area, tennis court, gym, gate access-controlled lobby 24 hrs concierge. This historic north-wood neighborhood community is close to city place, hospitals, I-95, shopping, entertainment, and just mins away from WPB Airport/Downtown. Contact 561-420-0640 Ibero Property Management www.iberopropertymgmt.com [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3624915 ]