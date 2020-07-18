All apartments in West Palm Beach
5325 Ellery Terrace

5325 Ellery Ter · (561) 567-3333
Location

5325 Ellery Ter, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1487 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5325 Ellery Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. **--**CAN'T MISS OPPORTUNITY!! **--** Almost BRAND NEW 3/2 Townhome in West Palm Beach! Built only two years ago!! IN DEMAND area close to EVERYTHING you can want in West Palm! This listing courtesy of InvestPro Properties In Co-marketed with Exit Realty Partners [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3614820 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Ellery Terrace have any available units?
5325 Ellery Terrace has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 5325 Ellery Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Ellery Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Ellery Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5325 Ellery Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5325 Ellery Terrace offer parking?
No, 5325 Ellery Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Ellery Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Ellery Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Ellery Terrace have a pool?
No, 5325 Ellery Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5325 Ellery Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5325 Ellery Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Ellery Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 Ellery Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5325 Ellery Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5325 Ellery Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
