West Palm Beach, FL
5282 Victoria Circle
Last updated June 2 2019 at 12:05 PM

5282 Victoria Circle

5282 Victoria Circle · (561) 660-5944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5282 Victoria Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Victoria Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 660-5944. Available from: 05/31/2019. No pets allowed. Property ID: M 5/31-10527559 Spacious home with garage. Features include a roman tub, tile floors, walk in closets and his and her sinks. Excellent gated community with amenities. Close to everything. For a showing, please call our helpful staff. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent/sale. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, Inc. Listing courtesy of Flat fee.com [ Published 2-Jun-19 / ID 3003955 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5282 Victoria Circle have any available units?
5282 Victoria Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 5282 Victoria Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5282 Victoria Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5282 Victoria Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5282 Victoria Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 5282 Victoria Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5282 Victoria Circle does offer parking.
Does 5282 Victoria Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5282 Victoria Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5282 Victoria Circle have a pool?
No, 5282 Victoria Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5282 Victoria Circle have accessible units?
No, 5282 Victoria Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5282 Victoria Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5282 Victoria Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5282 Victoria Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5282 Victoria Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
