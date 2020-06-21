All apartments in West Palm Beach
4389 Lake Tahoe Circle

4389 Lake Tahoe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4389 Lake Tahoe Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! ***Charming two story home in tranquil community of Lakes of Laguna. This home offers a very convenient floor plan with one full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Living areas are tiled throughout. Separate living and dining room areas with a family room. The master suite has a roman tub and bath combination. NOTE: Resident is responsiblefor installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle have any available units?
4389 Lake Tahoe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle have?
Some of 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4389 Lake Tahoe Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle offer parking?
No, 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle have a pool?
No, 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle have accessible units?
No, 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4389 Lake Tahoe Circle has units with dishwashers.
