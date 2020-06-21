4389 Lake Tahoe Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! ***Charming two story home in tranquil community of Lakes of Laguna. This home offers a very convenient floor plan with one full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Living areas are tiled throughout. Separate living and dining room areas with a family room. The master suite has a roman tub and bath combination. NOTE: Resident is responsiblefor installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.