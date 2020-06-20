All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 4207 Onega Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
4207 Onega Circle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:49 PM

4207 Onega Circle

4207 Onega Circle · (561) 838-5554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4207 Onega Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Casual Florida Elegance at its best! Gorgeous fully furnished lake front home is move in ready! Meticulously taken care of & professionally cleaned. Beautiful art and brand new condition furniture provides a comfortable, warm and fun vibe. Open 2/2 floorplan boasts wood floors throughout with a tiled country kitchen and foyer. Have no issue with social distancing when inviting your friends and family to grill in your huge backyard. Spacious master bedroom comes with a spacious master bathroom to match, why go to a spa?! Private commode room, glass shower and spa tub, his and hers sinks. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Space for 1 car in garage and a two car driveway. See docs for everything Lakes Of Laguna offers. Professionally managed by Oasis Capital Solutions LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Onega Circle have any available units?
4207 Onega Circle has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 Onega Circle have?
Some of 4207 Onega Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Onega Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Onega Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Onega Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4207 Onega Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 4207 Onega Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4207 Onega Circle does offer parking.
Does 4207 Onega Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4207 Onega Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Onega Circle have a pool?
No, 4207 Onega Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4207 Onega Circle have accessible units?
No, 4207 Onega Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Onega Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 Onega Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4207 Onega Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity