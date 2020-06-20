4207 Onega Circle

Amenities

Casual Florida Elegance at its best! Gorgeous fully furnished lake front home is move in ready! Meticulously taken care of & professionally cleaned. Beautiful art and brand new condition furniture provides a comfortable, warm and fun vibe. Open 2/2 floorplan boasts wood floors throughout with a tiled country kitchen and foyer. Have no issue with social distancing when inviting your friends and family to grill in your huge backyard. Spacious master bedroom comes with a spacious master bathroom to match, why go to a spa?! Private commode room, glass shower and spa tub, his and hers sinks. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Space for 1 car in garage and a two car driveway. See docs for everything Lakes Of Laguna offers. Professionally managed by Oasis Capital Solutions LLC.