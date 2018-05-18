All apartments in West Palm Beach
4175 N Haverhill Rd #908
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4175 N Haverhill Rd #908

4175 Haverhill Road · (561) 684-0088
Location

4175 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 2x2 - The Grand Isles is a unique resort style community, located on lush tropical grounds. This week’s special features a beautiful, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom floor plan on the 3rd floor. Other amenities include private terrace, full size washer/dryer, walk-in closets, ceramic tile foyer, vinyl floor, kitchen & bathrooms. Resort style swimming pool w/sundeck, jogging trail around lake, picnic/grilling areas, controlled access entry gates, children's playground, tennis & volleyball court. While living at this beautiful community, enjoy the convenience of being minutes from downtown West Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, the FL Turnpike and so much more.

(RLNE4005458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 have any available units?
4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 have?
Some of 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 currently offering any rent specials?
4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 is pet friendly.
Does 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 offer parking?
No, 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 does not offer parking.
Does 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 have a pool?
Yes, 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 has a pool.
Does 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 have accessible units?
No, 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4175 N Haverhill Rd #908 does not have units with dishwashers.
