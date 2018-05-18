4175 N Haverhill Rd #908

Amenities
Beautiful 2x2 - The Grand Isles is a unique resort style community, located on lush tropical grounds. This week’s special features a beautiful, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom floor plan on the 3rd floor. Other amenities include private terrace, full size washer/dryer, walk-in closets, ceramic tile foyer, vinyl floor, kitchen & bathrooms. Resort style swimming pool w/sundeck, jogging trail around lake, picnic/grilling areas, controlled access entry gates, children's playground, tennis & volleyball court. While living at this beautiful community, enjoy the convenience of being minutes from downtown West Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, the FL Turnpike and so much more.
