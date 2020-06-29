All apartments in West Palm Beach
4081 San Marino Boulevard

4081 San Marino Boulevard · (561) 469-7422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4081 San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
internet access
4081 San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID: 4C-042 07/14: Beautiful gated, lake front community with pool, clubhouse, exercise room and Jacuzzi. Water, cable and internet are included. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3626091 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4081 San Marino Boulevard have any available units?
4081 San Marino Boulevard has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4081 San Marino Boulevard have?
Some of 4081 San Marino Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4081 San Marino Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4081 San Marino Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4081 San Marino Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4081 San Marino Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4081 San Marino Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4081 San Marino Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4081 San Marino Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4081 San Marino Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4081 San Marino Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4081 San Marino Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4081 San Marino Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4081 San Marino Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4081 San Marino Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4081 San Marino Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
